‘I Called Him Morgan’ Documentary Available on DVD June 12

FilmRise will release I Called Him Morgan on DVD on June 12. The documentary takes an in-depth look at the shocking murder of trumpeter Lee Morgan, who was shot dead by his common-law wife, Helen, on a snowy night in February 1972 during a gig at a club in New York City. Morgan was 33 years old at the time.

I Called Him Morgan was directed by Kasper Collin. The film features an audio recording of writer Larry Reni Thomas with Helen from just one month before she died in 1996, among other archival material. In it, Helen tells the story of her life and her relationship with Morgan, as well as how she helped him deal with his drug addiction. The film also features interviews with such jazz artists as Wayne Shorter, Bennie Maupin, Larry Ridley and Albert “Tootie” Heath.

I Called Him Morgan premiered at the 2016 Venice International Film Festival in Italy. The film is Collin’s second documentary feature and follows his 2006 film My Name Is Albert Ayler, about its titular avant-garde saxophonist.