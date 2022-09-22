Come What May “I Believe In You” (Club 44)

With the release of Come What May (Club 44) in 2021, vocalist Jane Monheit celebrated more than 20 years as a recording artist in what has become an ever-evolving jazz landscape. Despite the genre’s incessant changes, Monheit’s M.O. has remained the same: bringing an undeniable sense of swing and suavity to jazz classics and mid-century pop gems. Come What May is an emphatic testament to that point, as its brimming with tunes that sparkle and shine with the kind of polish only Monheit can provide. Our selection, the Frank Loesser-penned “I Believe in You,” comes from the 1961 Broadway hit How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. In Monheit’s hands, it’s a supremely swinging affair, driven by the luxurious cymbal work of Rick Montalbano and featuring a lean-and-mean piano solo from Michael Kanan. Monheit’s scatting embellishments, laced throughout the second half of the song, are treasures.