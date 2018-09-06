Huntertones “Hondo” Song Premiere

Huntertones, a seven-piece ensemble from Brooklyn, New York, have been taking their horn-driven, high-energy music to many of the world's biggest festivals for the past two years, sharing stages with such acclaimed artists as guitarist Lionel Loueke. On October 5, they will independently release their new album, Passport, which is inspired by their global tours to South America, Europe and Africa. Listen to the premiere of "Hondo," their new single, via the player below:

Produced by Magda Giannikou, vocalist of the world-music outfit Banda Magda, and featuring Grammy Award winning keyboardist Justin Stanton and percussionist Keita Ogawa of Snarky Puppy, Passport also follows the recent viral success of Huntertones' Michael Jackson tribute video, which has hit over 550,000 views on Facebook.



The new album is largely inspired by the Brooklyn ensemble's extensive transcontinental traveling, which they feel offers them an opportunity to be inspired by how international artists live and approach their distinctive styles. In fact, over the past 24 months, Huntertones have toured extensively through sponsored trips with the State Department, traversing four continents to perform and collaborate with artists in such diverse countries as Togo, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Peru, Ecuador, Georgia and Bolivia.



"Hondo" is a traditional song that evokes the pride of the people of Zimbabwe - a landlocked country of Southern Africa. This new single resulted from the group's collaboration with master mbira player and vocalist Hope Masike, whose demo on an iPhone recording was eventually arranged into the fully formed song. While touring in France, Masike also recorded her vocal part in a studio and sent it off to Atlantic Sound Studios in Brooklyn. The final piece is a gorgeous partnership that conjures ultimate tenderness and a sense of peace. JAZZIZ is excited to present an exclusive video documentary on the making of "Hondo," featuring insightful interviews with Masike plus lots of behind-the-scenes footage of the Huntertones at work in the studio.



Among other tracks, Passport also includes "Fergal's Tune," a collaboration with Irish fiddler Fergal Scahill of We Banjo 3, and "Change," which was composed by Huntertones' trombonist Chris Ott, winner of the 2017 Herb Alpert ASCAP Young Composers Award. Huntertones will hit the road in support of Passport in October 2018. Click here for a more comprehensive list of forthcoming tour dates. For even more information, visit huntertones.com