Allen Ginsberg’s landmark “Howl and Other Poems” receives deluxe vinyl treatment

A new deluxe vinyl box set celebrating poet Allen Ginsberg’s celebrated Howl and Other Poems will be released on February 23 via Craft Recordings, the Catalog division of Concord Music.

The collection offers Ginsberg’s recording of the poems pressed on translucent red vinyl, reproducing the original 1959 LP release. In addition, the box set will include a replica of the synonymous book of poetry, first published in 1956 by City Lights for their Pocket Poets series. Also included is a photo of Ginsberg from the 1950’s, a reproduction of the original City Lights reading invite from 1956, and a booklet with new liner notes by Beat scholar Ann Charters with notes by poet Anne Waldman.

Allen Ginsberg was one of the best-known writers of the Beat Generation as well as a leading figure in the counterculture movement of the 1940’s and 1950’s, greatly influenced by jazz and bebop. His book of poetry Howl and Other Poems is considered one of the most important works of modern American literature.

In the new liner notes, Charters shares her own experiences of hearing a live reading of the poem by Ginsberg in the mid-1950’s, recalling that “courtesy shown to his listeners, and patience sharing his poetry with large audiences were as much a part of Ginsberg as his breath.”

To celebrate the release of the deluxe vinyl edition of Howl and Other Poems, City Lights Booksellers in San Francisco, California, will host a reception on February 22nd at 7:00 PM. The reception will be open to the public and feature readings and statements from Charters, San Francisco’s Poet Laureate Kim Shuck, poet and author Neeli Cherkovski, City Lights’ Poetry Editor Garrett Caples and box set producer Bill Belmont.

For more information, go to http://www.concordmusicgroup.com/