How Cory Wong Became the Funk Master of the Guitar | A Musical Journey

Photo by: Galen Higgins In this podcast interview, we sit down with the incredibly talented musician and guitarist, Cory Wong. Known for his unique blend of funk, jazz, and soul, Cory has made a name for himself in the music industry as both a solo artist and a collaborator with some of the biggest names in the business. Throughout the conversation, we dive into Cory's creative process, his influences, and his experiences working with artists like Vulfpeck, Snarky Puppy, and more. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just discovering Cory's music for the first time, this interview is a must-watch for anyone interested in the world of modern funk and jazz. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9HEhjkiTuU