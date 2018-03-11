Herbie Hancock is working on a new album

Pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is currently working on a new jazz-funk and hip-hop hybrid album, for which he has recruited such artists as Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, Common, Wayne Shorter, Kamasi Washington, and Snoop Dogg. The album is currently scheduled for release sometime later this year.

“I’m learning a lot from the young people I’m working with,” Hancock told the San Diego Tribune. “Because they build the new structures, social media, and that whole arena, and that affects how you get things out in front of the public to let them know you’re working on something.”

Hancock released his last album, The Imagine Project, in 2010.