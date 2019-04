Today (April 12) is the birthday of keyboardist Herbie Hancock, one of the most iconic figures in jazz. “Watermelon Man,” today’s Song of the Day, comes from Hancock’s 1962 album Takin’ Off, recorded when he was just 22 years old. Released on Blue Note Records, it showcased his precocious skills as a musician, bandleader, and composer. “Watermelon Man,” was a pop sensation, reaching the Top 100 Billboard Pop listing.