Herbie Hancock – “Imagine”

Today is International Jazz Day, a UNESCO-recognized celebration of jazz that falls each year on April 30, with jazz concerts and educational initiatives taking place in more than 190 countries around the world. The tentpole of the festivities is the All-Star Global Concert, which is held in a different city each year. This year’s concert found a home in Melbourne, Australia, offering a star-studded lineup curated by Australian jazz trumpet icon James Morrison and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock. Like in previous years, the concert ended with an uplifting rendition of “Imagine,” the John Lennon classic that touches on themes of unity, peace and hope. A version of the tune appeared on Hancock’s 2010 album The Imagine Project, with a roster of guest artists that included !Pink, Seal and India.Arie. We’ve included it below as our Song of the Day. Happy International Jazz Day!