Henry Threadgill Zooid: Poof (Pi)

Composer and woodwind player Henry Threadgill won the Pulitzer Prize for his 2015 masterpiece In for a Penny, In for a Pound, featuring his longest running group, Zooid. Poof is his first release since then with the same quintet. In the intervening years, Threadgill had recorded with other superb ensembles yet, unsurprisingly, he sounds most

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!