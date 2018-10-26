Hear & Now Playlist: Los Angeles

JAZZIZ Hear & Now playlists shine a spotlight on jazz scenes around the world, bringing you new music from local artists who rep their cities proudly. Think of it as your sonic passport to a global jazz destination. Step into a jazz club or turn on the jazz station in your new city, and this is the music you’d be hearing now.

We launch the series with a journey to the West Coast. If you’ve been following jazz media at all recently, you know that Los Angeles is a hotbed of jazz innovation, home to pioneering artists like Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin and Miles Mosley who are transforming the jazz landscape by introducing elements like hip-hop, neo-soul, G-funk and psychedelic rock into the standard jazz repertoire. It’s a unique brand of jazz that sounds unlike anything else in the world, and it has attracted waves of new listeners to jazz’s shores. Whether you’re a L.A. newbie or a longtime local, we hope you take this playlist for a spin. It’s all the fun of a trip to L.A. without all that traffic.

  1. Cherokee
    Kamasi Washington
    The Epic
  2. Believe
    Terrace Martin Presents The Pollysdeeds
    Sounds of Crenshaw Vol. 1
  3. Them Changes
    Thundercat
    Drunk
  4. After the Cosmic Rain/Dance of the Planetary Prince
    The Stanley Clarke Band
    The Message
  5. Take The Time
    Ronald Bruner Jr., Thundercat
    Take The Time
  6. Cold Dead
    Flying Lotus
    You’re Dead
  7. Young Lion
    Miles Mosley
    UPRISING
  8. Kumbaya
    Patrice Rushen
    Code Noir
  9. All Around the World
    Brandon Coleman
    Resistance
  10. El Diablo
    Cameron Graves
    Planetary Prince
  11. Knowledge
    Kamasi Washington
    Harmony of Difference
  12. Deja Vu
    Ryan Porter
    The Optimist
  13. Backwards Bop
    Billy Childs Rebirth
    Rebirth
  14. Cliche
    Jeff Parker
    The New Breed
  15. Long March
    Kaveh Rastegar, Nicholas Payton
    Light of Love
  16. Frogtown
    Anthony Wilson
    Frogtown
  17. I Mean You
    John Beasley MONK’estra
    MONK’estra, Vol. 2
  18. Gemini Vibe
    Danny Janklow
    Elevation
  19. Another Kind of Right 
    Connie Han
    Crime Zone
  20. Street Fighter Mas
    Kamasi Washington
    Heaven and Earth

