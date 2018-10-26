Hear & Now Playlist: Los Angeles

JAZZIZ Hear & Now playlists shine a spotlight on jazz scenes around the world, bringing you new music from local artists who rep their cities proudly. Think of it as your sonic passport to a global jazz destination. Step into a jazz club or turn on the jazz station in your new city, and this is the music you’d be hearing now.
We launch the series with a journey to the West Coast. If you’ve been following jazz media at all recently, you know that Los Angeles is a hotbed of jazz innovation, home to pioneering artists like Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin and Miles Mosley who are transforming the jazz landscape by introducing elements like hip-hop, neo-soul, G-funk and psychedelic rock into the standard jazz repertoire. It’s a unique brand of jazz that sounds unlike anything else in the world, and it has attracted waves of new listeners to jazz’s shores. Whether you’re a L.A. newbie or a longtime local, we hope you take this playlist for a spin. It’s all the fun of a trip to L.A. without all that traffic.
- Cherokee
Kamasi Washington
The Epic
- Believe
Terrace Martin Presents The Pollysdeeds
Sounds of Crenshaw Vol. 1
- Them Changes
Thundercat
Drunk
- After the Cosmic Rain/Dance of the Planetary Prince
The Stanley Clarke Band
The Message
- Take The Time
Ronald Bruner Jr., Thundercat
Take The Time
- Cold Dead
Flying Lotus
You’re Dead
- Young Lion
Miles Mosley
UPRISING
- Kumbaya
Patrice Rushen
Code Noir
- All Around the World
Brandon Coleman
Resistance
- El Diablo
Cameron Graves
Planetary Prince
- Knowledge
Kamasi Washington
Harmony of Difference
- Deja Vu
Ryan Porter
The Optimist
- Backwards Bop
Billy Childs Rebirth
Rebirth
- Cliche
Jeff Parker
The New Breed
- Long March
Kaveh Rastegar, Nicholas Payton
Light of Love
- Frogtown
Anthony Wilson
Frogtown
- I Mean You
John Beasley MONK’estra
MONK’estra, Vol. 2
- Gemini Vibe
Danny Janklow
Elevation
- Another Kind of Right
Connie Han
Crime Zone
- Street Fighter Mas
Kamasi Washington
Heaven and Earth