Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017

Elkhart Jazz Festival

Save

Save

Save

Save

Hrayr Attarian Review December 28, 2017

Heads of State – Four in One

REVIEW: Head of State - Four in One

Heads of State – Four in One (Smoke Sessions)

The solidly satisfying Four in One is the collaborative group Heads of State’s second recording. Like their 2015 debut, Search for Peace, the current album combines mostly bop-based standards with original tunes. The single personnel change — David Williams replaces Buster Williams (no relation) on bass — hasn’t hampered the quartet’s seamless synergy nor the fluid facility of the musicians’ individual expression.

Williams and pianist Larry Willis begin the bassist’s composition “Keep the Master in Mind” with an intimate exchange of expansive, cascading keys and wistful arco lines. Saxophonist Gary Bartz adds clever twists and tender emotion to the melody. The rhythm section’s effervescent flourishes buoy his agile, muscular improvisation, which unfurls with effortless elegance. Williams concludes the number with a lyrical solo that crackles with sophisticated spontaneity.

Willis infuses “The Day You Said Goodbye,” his own composition, with warmth and richness, while Bartz’s heady, reverberating alto lends a nostalgic touch. Drummer Al Foster contributes soft, rustling brushes and Williams adds melancholic pizzicato. Together the four men build a vibrant, undulating ballad.

Williams endows Eddie Harris’ “Freedom Jazz Dance” with a funky swagger, which is underlined by Foster’s earthy rumble. Bartz and Willis then proceed to deconstruct the infectious tune. The saxophonist blows with fiery abandon, as the pianist plays ardent circular phrases and resonant chords. Equally energetic is the ensemble’s take on Charlie Parker’s “Moose the Mooch.” Willis demonstrates breathtaking dexterity and wit as he embellishes the piece with quotes from other sources, while Bartz extemporizes with swinging fervor.

Four in One breaks no new ground and doesn’t intend to. It simply presents an impressive and joyful snapshot of masters at work.

Hrayr Attarian

For more information, go to http://smokesessionsrecords.com/

#Four in One #Head of State

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Current Spotlights

Fred Hersch
A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15
A short history of ... "Easy Living" (Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin, 1937)
A short history of ... "Blueberry Hill" (Vincent Rose, Larry Scott, Al Lewis, 1940)

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×