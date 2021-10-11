Hasaan Ibn Ali, Sean Khan, Wadada Leo Smith & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Wadada Leo Smith to Deliver Harvard University’s Louis C. Elson Lecture: Groundbreaking trumpeter/composer Wadada Leo Smith will deliver Harvard University’s Louis C. Elson Lecture virtually on October 14. The lecture is titled “A Dialogue: Creativity and Mercy with a Reflection on the Role of the Artist in Today’s World.” The event will feature the premiere of Smith’s new work, “Mercy,” composed in honor of essential hospital workers and performed by Smith, Vijay Iyer and Andrew Cyrille. Smith and Iyer will also participate in a virtual conversation followed by a Q&A session. The event is free and open to the public. Register here.

New Piotr Orlov Jazz Show on Sonos Radio: Music industry veteran Piotr Orlov and Sonos Radio will launch Dada Strain on October 19. The new show will feature monthly music programming, storytelling and curation, with improvisationally-minded musicians playing what is often labeled as “jazz,” including everything from Sun Ra & His Arkestra to Nubya Garcia. Dada Strain will be available on Sonos Sound System, Sonos Radio’s ad-free signature station.

Durand Jones & The Indications on CBS Saturday Morning: Durand Jones & The Indications recently returned to CBS Saturday Morning. They performed three songs, “Witchoo,” “The Way That I Do” and “Love Will Work It Out.” The songs are singles from the new album, Private Space, out now via Dead Oceans in association with Colemine Records. Order the album here.

New Hasaan Ibn Ali Collection of Solo Recordings Out Soon: On November 19, Omnivore will release a 2-CD, 21-track collection of solo recordings by elusive yet profoundly influential pianist Hasaan Ibn Ali from 1962 to 1965. Retrospect in Retirement of Delay: The Solo Recordings‘ packaging also contains essays from pianist Matthew Shipp, Alan Sukoenig and Lewis Porter, plus previously unpublished photos. Pre-order it here. A 4-LP vinyl release is due in 2022.

Album Announcements

Sean Khan, Supreme Love: A Journey Through Coltrane (BBE): Trailblazing UK jazz saxophonist Sean Khan, pioneer of the Broken Beat movement early in the millennium, makes a conscious effort to represent all of John Coltrane’s main artistic period on his new album. Supreme Love: A Journey Through Coltrane is due out November 19 via BBE Music and features two legends of U.K. jazz, Peter King and Jim Mullen, as well as a talented and diverse group of performers. Pre-order it here.

Eberhard Weber, Once Upon a Time – Live in Avignon (ECM): ECM is set to release a previously unheard live recording of solo bass by a master of the instrument, Eberhard Weber, on November 11. Once Upon a Time – Live in Avignon documents Weber’s performance at the Festival International De Contrabass, in the midst of an adventurous series of solo bass concerts from 1994, drawing from two earlier records – Orchestra (1994) and Pendulum (1993) – that preceded the tour with one single bass and only small electronic manipulations to support him.

Nicholas Payton, Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions): With his forthcoming album, Smoke Sessions, multi-instrumentalist/composer Nicholas Payton realizes his long-cherished dream of leading a session with iconic bassist Ron Carter. The album also features his longtime collaborator Karriem Riggins on drums and a few guest appearances by legendary saxophonist George Coleman. Smoke Sessions is out on October 29 via Smoke Sessions Records. We highlighted it as one of the albums released this month that you need to know about. Read the full feature here.

Terell Stafford and the Temple University Jazz Band, Without You, No Me: Honoring the Legacy of Jimmy Heath (BCM&D): Trumpeter Terell Stafford and the Temple University Jazz Band honor the legacy of Jimmy Heath, who passed away early last year, on their upcoming release, Without You, No Me. This is the second new album released by the band in the wake of the pandemic. It was recorded in April 2021 and released on September 10 via BCM&D. It also features special guests bassist Christian McBride and organist Joey DeFrancesco. Order it here.

Live Music and Festival News

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla to Launch First U.S. Tour: Quinteto Astor Piazzolla’s first major U.S. tour date will take place on November 4-21, kicking off with a concert performance at Stanford University. Check out all the dates here. The tour celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of trailblazing Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. The Quinteto is the repertory ensemble of the Astor Piazzolla Foundation, under the musical direction of Julián Vat.

CIMA to Host Evening of Jazz in Celebration of Mario Schifano: New York City’s Center for Italian Modern Art (CIMA) will host an evening of live jazz in celebration of its current exhibition, “Facing America: Mario Schifano, 1960-65,” on view until November 13. The concert will take place on October 20 and feature a cast of local New York City musicians performing music by artists who inspired the Italian painter/collagist, including Miles Davis, Bud Powell and Freddie Hubbard. Click here for more info and tickets.

New Airto Moreira and Preservation Jazz Hall Band Documentary: Producer/director Dale Djerassi brought together famed Brazilian percussionist Airto Moreira and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and documented their encounter during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. This meeting between two major forces of jazz is documented in a new film titled Resurrection! Airto Moreira and the Preservation Hall Band. The film will be shown at the 24th United Nations Association Film Festival on October 23 in Palo Alto, California. The screening event will also feature a performance from Diana Purim and Eyedentity. Click here for more and tickets.

Sarah Wilson to Stream Album Release Concerts: Trumpeter/singer/songwriter Sarah Wilson will be streaming album release concerts for her new album, Kaleidoscope, on October 15. The concerts were recorded at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, California, and feature her with her all-star sextet. They will be streamed HERE. Kaleidoscope, which marks Wilson’s third album as a leader, was released on July 16. Order it here.

Featured photo by Larry Fink.

