Harmonizing Culture and Jazz: Eunmi Lee’s Sonic Journey

Join us for an enchanting episode of "Jazziz Not What You Think" as we dive into the world of Eunmi Lee, a fearless Korean jazz pianist, composer, and educator based in the vibrant music scene of New York City. Eunmi's journey is a testament to the power of music in transcending cultural boundaries, and she fearlessly blends her Korean heritage with contemporary jazz. With a background that spans continents, from Korea to the Netherlands and ultimately to the heart of jazz in New York, Eunmi's story is one of exploration and profound fervor for the art of sound. Her debut album, "Introspection," showcases her unique musical voice through seven original compositions. We'll explore her musical influences, her experiences studying under jazz luminaries, and her accolades in international jazz competitions. Join us as we unravel the beautiful tapestry of Eunmi Lee's musical odyssey that harmonizes culture and jazz in the most captivating way. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T06Nkn0G1E8&feature=youtu.be