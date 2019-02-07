Hank Mobley – “Soul Station”

On this date in 1960, saxophonist Hank Mobley arrived at Rudy Van Gelder’s vaunted studio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to record the tracks for Soul Station, his best-known and most highly acclaimed album. Mobley, a stalwart of East Coast hard-bop, is in peak form here, playing with a combination of muscle and high polish on tunes that range from gritty blues to winsome ballads. The album’s title track, provided here as our Song of the Day, is a woozy take on the former. Laid-back and unhurried, Mobley takes his time exploring the song’s contours, unearthing deep reserves of soul wherever he treads.