GuitArtistry: Gregg Belisle-Chi Refracts the Music of Tim Berne Through a Solo Lens

Cutting edge saxophonist-composer-bandleader Tim Berne has long been known for this dense, challenging compositions that feature him playing alto over lengthy, through-composed movements, usually backed by such like-minded musicians as drummers Jim Black and Ches Smith, guitarists David Torn, Ryan Ferreira and Marc Ducret, bassists Michael Formanek and , pianist Matt Mitchell, clarinetist Oscar Noriega

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!