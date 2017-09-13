Guitar heroes pay tribute to Les Paul in new DVD

A Tribute to Les Paul: Live from Universal Studios Hollywood was released on DVD via MVD Visuals on September 8. The DVD documents a live concert tribute to the “godfather of electric guitar,” Les Paul, which took place at what was then the Gibson Amphitheater in Los Angeles, California, on February 8, 2006. The night was headlined by an all-star slate of Paul disciples, including Slash, Edgar Winter, Joe Perry, and Buddy Guy.

The special event was held to raise awareness for the South Central charity A Place Called Home, designed to give at-risk youth a safe and secure environment they can thrive in.

“The artists and producers who have made this tribute program possible give us every reason to remember that Les Paul was a man who influenced our music industry profoundly,” said Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of the Les Paul Foundation, through an official statement. “I am thrilled that viewers everywhere will have the chance to witness his greatness through the performances and storytelling of this wonderful program.”

The DVD also features rare commentary taken from several of Paul’s final interviews. These were recorded at the landmark Iridium Jazz Club in New York City, New York, as well as Paul’s own home in Mahwah, New Jersey. For more information, go to https://mvdshop.com/