Guinness Cork Jazz Festival celebrates 40th edition, October 27-29

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival celebrates its landmark 40th edition this year. The festival will take place in Cork, Ireland, on October 27-29. Some 40,000 people are expected to attend the festivities, which take place on the last weekend of October.

This year’s headliners include vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, pianist Monty Alexander, saxophonist and flutist Kenny Garrett, and trumpeter Nicholas Payton. They will be playing alongside a host of British and Irish talents throughout the festival.

Another highlight event of this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival will feature bassist Gary Crosby celebrating the legacy of trumpeter Miles Davis with a complete performance of the legendary 1959 album, Kind of Blue. British jazz club Ronnie Scott will also set up a temporary jazz club in Cork’s city center during the course of the festival.

For more information, go to https://www.guinnessjazzfestival.com/