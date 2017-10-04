Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017
JAZZIZ July Issue
June 2017

Patrice Williamson Comes Love Ad

Matt Micucci News October 4, 2017

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival celebrates 40th edition, October 27-29

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival celebrates its landmark 40th edition this year. The festival will take place in Cork, Ireland, on October 27-29. Some 40,000 people are expected to attend the festivities, which take place on the last weekend of October.

This year’s headliners include vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, pianist Monty Alexander, saxophonist and flutist Kenny Garrett, and trumpeter Nicholas Payton. They will be playing alongside a host of British and Irish talents throughout the festival.

Another highlight event of this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival will feature bassist Gary Crosby celebrating the legacy of trumpeter Miles Davis with a complete performance of the legendary 1959 album, Kind of Blue. British jazz club Ronnie Scott will also set up a temporary jazz club in Cork’s city center during the course of the festival.

For more information, go to https://www.guinnessjazzfestival.com/

#Dee Dee Bridgewater #Guinness Cork Jazz Festival #Ireland #Kenny Garrett #Kind of Blue #Miles Davis #Monty Alexander

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

Current Spotlights

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×