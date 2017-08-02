Menu
     
Matt Micucci News August 2, 2017

Gregory Porter to play intimate gig in someone’s house for charity

Vocalist Gregory Porter will be joining over a thousand artists who are set to perform intimate shows in people’s homes this autumn for charity.

The series, called “Give a Home,” has been set up by Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds with the aim of raising money and awareness of the ongoing refugee crisis. “Give a Home” will take place on September 20, and will bring established and emerging artists together with refugees and local communities for over 300 shows in more than 60 countries around the world.

Furthermore, VICE and Facebook Live will be live-streaming the concerts globally.

As a statement on the Sofar Sounds website reads: “This is no ordinary charity gig – it’s an unprecedented global celebration of music and community, and a chance for people to come together and decisively show that we welcome refugees.”

For more information, go to https://www.sofarsounds.com/giveahome

