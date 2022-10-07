Gregory Porter, Kerry Politzer, Sun Ra Arkestra & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, a Kerry Politzer song premiere, and an Ant Law and Alex Hitchcock video premiere. Plus, Gregory Porter reinterprets an iconic Leonard Cohen composition, the Sun Ra Arkestra release a brand new album and more!

New Music and Videos

Gregory Porter, “Suzanne”

Gregory Porter shared his cover of Leonard Cohen’s classic composition, “Suzanne.” This is one of the tracks from Blue Note star-studded tribute to the iconic singer/songwriter, Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen. The new album is produced by Larry Klein and features an exceptional core band including Bill Frisell, Immanuel Wilkins, Kevin Hays, Scott Colley and Nate Smith, performing with a diverse lineup of singers reinterpreting some of Cohen’s most profound songs. Here It Is will be released on October 14.

Ant Law and Alex Hitchcock, “Outliers” feat. Linda Oh and Eric Harland [Video Premiere]

Having built a significant presence on the UK jazz scene, guitarist Ant Law and saxophonist Alex Hitchcock make their proper US debut on Same Moon in the Same World. Recorded remotely, Same Moon in the Same World will be released on November 4 via Outside In Music and includes a formidable roster of international guests. We’re delighted to premiere the video of the new single from this upcoming album, “Outliers,” featuring bassist Linda Oh and drummer Eric Harland. Other guest stars featured on the album are Joel Ross, Kendirck Scott and Tim Garland, among many others.

Kerry Politzer, “In a Heartbeat” [Song Premiere]

Portland-based pianist/composer/educator Kerry Politzer shares with us “In a Heartbeat,” the title track from her new album, a program of originals inspired by the passing of a beloved aunt during the pandemic. Described as a meditation on new life, the song is a heartbeat-like ostinato and poignant melody that came to Politzer in a dream shortly after she gave birth to her second child. In a Heartbeat, which marks Politzer’s first album of all-original compositions in eight years, will be released on October 21.

New Albums

Sun Ra Arkestra, Living Sky (Omni Sound)

Living Sky is a new album by the Sun Ra Arkestra, featuring a mix of classic repertoire and more recent vintage pieces penned by the ensemble’s musical director, 98-year-old alto saxophone icon Marshall Allen. Living Sky is the Arkestra’s first outing since their 2021 GRAMMY-nominated Swirling and features a total of 19 musicians, including a string section.

Maria Mendes, Saudade, Colour of Love (Challenge)

Maria Mendes’ Saudade, Colour of Love features new orchestral arrangements of songs from her GRAMMY-nominated 2019 album, Close to Me. The live recording finds the Portuguese-born vocalist bringing her spiritual blend of symphonic jazz and fado to the concert hall in a collaboration with John Beasley and the Metropole Orkest.

Mark Guiliana, the sound of listening (Edition)

Drummer/composer Mark Guiliana takes his music in new directions by bringing together his acoustic and electronic influences on the sound of listening. Described as one of his most honest and expressive recordings, the album also features regular partners Jason Rigby on tenor saxophone, Chris Morrissey on bass and Shai Maestro on piano.

Featured photo by Erik Umphery.