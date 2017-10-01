Menu
     
October 1, 2017

Gregg Allman’s final album out now

Gregg Allman’s final album, Southern Blood, was released posthumously on Decca on September 8. The lead singer and guitarist with the Allman Brothers recorded a set of blues and soul covers with his band before he died earlier this year, on May 27.

Southern Blood features music by Bob Dylan, Willie Dixon, and Jackson Brown. It was produced by Don Was in Fame Studios, Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Watch the trailer for the album below:

Speaking about the album, Was says in an official statement: “I think he’s trying to show who he really is, deep inside. If you listen to the lyrics of the songs, you will understand the essence of Gregg Allman.”

For more information, go to http://www.greggallman.com/

