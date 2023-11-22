Graphically Miles


By Bob Weinberg Graphic novelist Dave Chisholm takes readers on an eye-popping excursion through the musical and personal evolution of Miles Davis. In the opening pages of Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound (Z2), a new graphic novel by artist and author Dave Chisholm, the groundbreaking trumpeter is literally trying to come to

