Graphically Miles

By Bob Weinberg
Graphic novelist Dave Chisholm takes readers on an eye-popping excursion through the musical and personal evolution of Miles Davis.
In the opening pages of Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound
(Z2), a new graphic novel by artist and author Dave Chisholm, the groundbreaking trumpeter is literally trying to come to grips with post-stroke paralysis, a condition that has rendered his right hand almost unusable. A therapist suggests Davis try drawing as a method of taking his mind off his troubles and awakening damaged nerves. As he begins to move pencil on page, Davis unspools memories of his life, both triumphant and tragic, that led to several revolutions in jazz over the decades. And he wasn’t done yet.
Chisholm, who had chronicled another jazz giant in the 2020 graphic novel Chasin’ the Bird: Charlie Parker in California
, utilizes 1982 post-stroke Miles as a framing device throughout his narrative, even as he depicts various eras and musical innovations in arresting colors and vivid illustrations that vibrantly bring those sounds to life. With quotes and details from Davis’ 1989 autobiography and various interviews, Chisholm’s narrative is told in Miles’ voice, and is as unsparing as the man himself.
A jazz trumpeter and educator as well, Chisholm spoke to JAZZIZ from his home in Rochester, New York, in late October via StreamYard.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/3I2aT4dRgMQ?feature=share
Bob Weinberg
Thank you, Dave, for joining us today. The new Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound
is an amazing piece of work, and I love the framing device that you use of Miles in his post-stroke mode, where he’s trying to draw once again, to physically grip the pencil and create visual art.
Dave Chisholm
That was a relatively late addition in the process. My first draft of the script was a lot longer. Then I realized that I didn’t have as much space as I thought I had, and so I needed to find some sort of narrative-based means to edit this incredibly eventful life down to a 151-page book. So I was chatting with my friend Rick Quinn — he’s another Miles fan who knows Miles’ story really well — and he suggested this particular event and it was off to the races. And it let me focus the story specifically on all — or most of, or as many as I could fit — of the people and the events that influenced Miles throughout his musical evolution.
Bob
The way that you visually represent music is fascinating, the sounds that emanate from the instruments. The things that spiral out of Miles’ horn, for instance, sometimes it’s sort of a Cubist representation and other times there’s an almost ghostly figure.
Dave
The funny thing is, a graphic novel is a silent medium, so it might seem a bit like tilting at windmills — “I’m going to make this about the music and fully musical in every aspect of it.” So that kind of became my goal throughout the book, to have every aspect of the visuals, and the storytelling, be representative of Miles Davis’ music from whatever era I was depicting.
A pretty superficial example would be the chapter that showcases Kind of Blue
is all colored in approximately a monotone color palette that’s around the color blue. Surprise, surprise. But it’s a little bit more in-depth as you get into the Gil Evans stuff and into the second quintet. The pages with the second quintet start to fragment a little bit and become a lot more communicative of a lot of extra information.
And with the Gil Evans stuff, the pages have an extreme level of detail in order to showcase the extreme detail in Gil’s arrangements that he did for Miles. And then, when we get into the ’70s, it really kind of turns left and becomes quite psychedelic. And then, as Miles continues to hit the gas throughout the ’70s, it gets quite fragmented. And so that’s one way that the music is channeled through the book.
I knew that I wanted to go big with my depiction of the music and my depiction of Miles Davis’ sound, and I really was reading every book about Miles that I could find. And the answer was really right there in front of me in his autobiography, where he says that he wants his horn to sound like the human voice. So on one hand, there’s the thought, “I want my horn to sound like the human voice.” And then on the other hand, there’s this quote in there where he says, “I see colors and things when I’m playing.” And so, when I put these two ideas together, it made a lot of sense to have the visual representation of Miles’ sound, when he really finds it, to be represented as a humanoid, kind of ghostly figure.
And the color that I use to color the sound of Miles Davis’ sound only shows up when he’s playing. So only when Miles plays does that blue-green humanoid figure show up. Of course, early in the book, it doesn’t quite show up that way. When Miles is playing with Bird, we might say that Miles’ sound hadn’t quite developed, and his playing was a little bit more indebted to his mentors. And so the way Miles’ sound then is depicted is kind of the same way I depict Charlie Parker’s sound, just with this blue-green color. So it’s kind of there, but it’s not quite there. And then, as it develops over the course of the next several chapters, he really finds his sound. It first shows up as a humanoid figure when he plays at the Newport Jazz Festival and has that really famous performance playing “’Round Midnight” with Thelonious Monk.
And then, the kind of speculated origin of that idea as being Miles’ own recollection of having heard a particular bit of music when he was visiting his grandparents in Arkansas when he was 6 or 7 years old on a back road lined by forests and trees that everyone said ghosts lived in. And after he heard that, he knew what he wanted his music to sound like, which I think was too compelling and too fascinating not to include in the book. In fact, it becomes a pretty central driving force when I realized that throughout Miles Davis’ own recollection, this particular moment becomes a touchstone that he returns to again and again through his own recollection of his career.
Bob
You based your narrative quite a bit on Miles’ autobiography, and also several interviews that he did. It’s also told in first person, and you do a wonderful job of capturing his voice. Did you take direct quotes or paraphrase?
Dave
It’s mostly adapted quotes where, in order to connect this quote from this interview to this quote from this part of his autobiography, I would have to adjust the language a little bit to make them flow together really well. I knew I was going to pull a fair amount from his autobiography, but I didn’t want to just repackage that. I wanted to remix it, reimagine it. And especially since his autobiography is so freewheeling. There’s so much stuff that he comes back to over the course of the book again and again.
So yeah, it became a real … it’s not quite a spreadsheet — I don’t know how to work Excel very well — but it was a big Google Doc that was basically a 1,000 quotes by Miles Davis that I would color code based on which chapter I thought it would be appropriate to put it in. So a quote about band-leading might be in the Charlie Parker chapter, or it might be in a chapter about his second quintet; a quote about Coltrane might be in the earlier chapter when he first talks about playing with Coltrane, or in a later chapter when he recalls Coltrane’s passing. And it really became a mix and match, being really careful not to reassemble in a way that altered the meaning of what he was saying.
The book’s not intended to be a dry documentary. It’s clearly subjective. It’s presented from a particular point of view. It’s presented with lots of artistic liberties, visual liberties. And then, in any scene where there’s dialogue, sometimes it’s referencing parts of anecdotes from other players, sometimes it’s referencing anecdotes from Miles himself, and sometimes it’s me taking an event and sort of doing what writers do, where you say this is historical fiction at this point. It’s clearly intended to be entertainment, and while there’s a lot of scholarly work behind it, it’s not intended to be a work of scholarly intent.
Bob
There’s an extraordinary amount of research, obviously. How long does a project like this take you?
Dave
Well, I am pretty speedy with my work, especially for a project like this where I’m a lifelong Miles Davis devotee. I mean, the first music I ever remember hearing in my life is Sketches of Spain
, truly, my dad’s spinning Sketches of Spain
when I was 3 years old. And so I’m a lifer for Miles, and he’s one of the reasons I played trumpet, and he’s certainly the reason I really stuck with it and went to college to study it. So I had read already read his autobiography multiple times, and I had watched every documentary about him multiple times before I even [started the book], but years ago. And so with this book, I would say writing the script took probably two or three months of daily work and research and reading, maybe a little more. And then I sent it off to the Davis family, to [Miles’ son] Erin Davis, to get feedback or notes or approval, and then I would alter it as needed.
So once we finally found our way to having a finished script, it took me probably nine months to draw the whole thing, maybe 10 months to draw and letter and color the whole thing. Not to say that speed is always the right thing, but I’m very decisive; it’s sort of my background in studying jazz improvisation that makes me a pretty decisive creator. I don’t look back a lot while I’m making the thing. I trust myself and I get in the process and I just do it. I really felt a tailwind. It was a magical kind of experience.
Bob
The portrayal is fairly unsparing, as Miles was in his autobiography, regarding his substance abuse and his behavior, particularly as it relates to the women in his life. Was that something that you weighed as you were going through this, or was it something that you said, OK, well this is certainly part of who Miles was, and there’s a seeming paradox of how could a man who created such beauty also behave rather brutally at times?
Dave
Well, Miles was almost unnervingly candid in his own assessments of his life. I mean, I had to talk about this stuff. We have to present a whole picture of this guy. This is a real human being, so it’s a little bit icky to be like, it’s part of what makes him so fascinating, right? Because it makes him sound like he’s a subject in a work of fiction. But he’s this real walking, talking person. In a lot of ways, he’s this kind of tragic, antihero for people because he carried around a lot of baggage and he didn’t have the tools necessary to really deal with them. And all that baggage ended up becoming more or less weaponized, passed down to other people in his life.
So, regarding the family, they were very much like, ‘Yes, we know this is part of who he was, and we wouldn’t expect this book to shy away from that.’ And there were a couple conversations about implying versus depicting. Comics have a weird relationship with violence. Violence tends to look really cool on a comics page. And in the case of real life domestic violence, you can’t make it look cool. Or even in the case of violence motivated by racism that Miles suffered from, it’s about capturing the moment without being exploitative. And so there was a lot of back and forth with my editor and [the Davis] family about that kind of stuff.
There’s this really interesting quote that Miles says about Charlie Parker in his book that made its way into my book, because I think it’s really telling. He says, “Charlie Parker wore one of the best masks I’ve ever seen.” And that’s an admirable thing. When you think about the life for a Black American man, then or now, you get it. It’s not hard to look at that and sympathize or empathize or understand that you have a target on your back.
And a lot of times, to negotiate through the world, you have to wear a mask to hide the truth of how you feel about everything. So when we look at Miles through that lens, it makes a little more sense for him as this person who was so unabashedly sensitive as a musician. And I don’t just mean emotionally sensitive, which his music most certainly is, but he’s sensitive to the musicians around him to the nth degree. His playing is always in a process of adjustment to make the musicians around him feel welcome.
The cliché about trumpet players is higher, faster, louder, and that trumpet players are toxic male jerks. So you would think that a dude like Miles, who, in a lot of ways in his behavior embodied this toxic masculinity, would be that kind of trumpet player, that he would be blasting out high notes like Maynard Ferguson. And his playing is actually incredible.
Bob
People have pointed out that Miles tapped into a feminine energy in his playing.
Dave
What are we really talking about when we talk about masculine versus feminine sounds? To me, the masculine sound is defined by every time this dude picks up his trumpet, he plays like he’s trying to prove himself to everybody in the room. He’s trying to whip it out and say, Look what I got. And it’s like, oh my God, how insecure are you? In a lot of ways, Miles was the most secure trumpet player ever. He very rarely played like he had anything to prove to anybody. He just played beautiful stuff. And to the point that he was so unabashedly himself that it’s almost impossible to emulate him, it just becomes like a cheap imitation. It’s really remarkable, especially considering the mask he wore — if we want to call the bravado, the machismo, a mask. But then, at the same time, if we pretend it’s a mask, at what point does it just become who he is because of what he does, because of how he behaves? And that’s kind of where, to me, he becomes this very damaging, tragic kind of figure.
Bob
This is also a man who changed jazz several times during his evolution, which stylistically you represent so beautifully throughout the book. I also loved how sometimes the art reflects, when it’s in the ’40s or ’50s, aspects of film noir. And then, when you get into ’60s and ’70s, the psychedelia and also the fragmentation of the panels reflect the destructive qualities that were becoming more apparent with drug use, especially as a result of his having terrible pain. In addition to the psychological pain, he was masking physical pain, as well.
Dave
Drug use and health problems and accidents, yeah, for sure. With the sickle cell anemia and the broken legs from the car accident, it’s on and on. You wouldn’t wish that on anybody.
Bob
And also, the way that you weave in some of the album art that goes along with each era, I’m sure will be appreciated by Miles’ fans, particularly Bitches Brew
and some of the Mati Klarwein-inspired art.
Dave
I had to be careful with that because I had to make sure that it was an homage, and I didn’t want to actually just put the album art on there. So it’s really a re-imagining of that album art without really redoing any of it, or very little. But yeah, even just the color scheme in the Gil Evans chapter is reflective, for sure.
Bob
There’s also the aspect of the clothing styles. Miles was something of a fashion plate. You have him in these tailored suits, and then later on, you see these wonderful ’70s styles with bell bottoms and boots.
Dave
I tried my best to keep it historical as I could. And then, when you get into the ’60s quintet, the suits get a little bit more more mod, a little bit tighter and smaller. I’m inspired by real outfits with a couple of exceptions where it deviates for various visual reasons. I love that stuff. One of my favorite TV shows is Project Runway
. I wish I was as brilliant as the people who compete on that show, but I still get a lot of inspiration from it. And for a project like this, that works well.
Bob
We should also mention that you dedicate the book to Wayne Shorter. Had he passed away before you had started making the book?
Dave
He passed, actually, after I had finished drawing it. So that [dedication] was added shortly before it was sent to the printers. Wayne is a huge inspiration to me, a kindred spirit, although that is maybe giving myself too much credit. Obviously, Wayne is an all-time absolute legend, but he’s definitely an inspiration, his boundary-breaking mind, and his love for comic books.
Bob
As a teenager, Wayne had actually done some comic book drawing. And then of course, the Emanon
graphic novel he wrote came out along with his recording of the same name in 2018. So he obviously had this love for comics. Did you develop your love of comics side by side with jazz, or were those separate avenues?
Dave
Miles Davis’ music was the first music I heard, but I didn’t really get into playing this music until I started trumpet. And then, in high school, I was really turned onto it in a way that impacted the rest of my life. But I’ve always made and collected comics, and I’ve always been someone who makes art and draws a lot. And so comics are totally part of my very early DNA. And I’m always cycling events into comic book form in my head without even really thinking about it. And I’m always doodling. Right now, I’ve just doodled this drawing of Spider-Man while we’re talking. And I always just have this piece of paper open where I’m just always drawing.
I pursued both [art and music] with a lot of vigor in high school. Then I went to the University of Utah, because my mom worked there and I could get half tuition, and the music department gave me a bigger scholarship than the art department. And so I majored in music. And then I finished my degree, and I toured with a rock band playing keyboards for a couple years, and that fell apart. And then I was like, “Aww, I want to make a comic again. I don’t have to be in a band to make a comic. I can just do it myself.” And then I made a comic called Let’s Go to Utah
, and it became a little very indie underground hit. And then it slowly snowballed from there. At the same time, I went back to get my master’s degree, and then I got my doctorate, here in Rochester at Eastman.
Bob
Was your master’s in art or was that in music?
Dave
All my degrees are in music. My bachelor’s is in jazz composition, and my master’s is in jazz studies and then my doctorate is in jazz trumpet. And then I finished my doctorate, and I was like, ‘I want to make a big project that’s like a grandiose graphic novel with an album of original music that goes with it.’ And that came out in 2017. It’s called Instrumental
. And that project really held a lot of future for me. It made a path for me and led to basically all of the professional graphic novel and comic work that I’ve gotten since then. So yeah, what a weird trajectory. I mean, I couldn’t have really predicted how it was going to be.
Bob
Was there a thought, prior to Instrumental
, to combine your two passions in this way, to be able to graphically illustrate your ideas about jazz?
Dave
When I was in high school and early college, I painted a lot. And I would often paint my favorite jazz musicians, Mingus and Miles mainly, and Eric Dolphy and a few others. And in those paintings, I would try to capture the essence of the music. [They were] obviously subjective interpretations of the music, sometimes structural, and I just tried to capture the good feeling or the emotional feeling that the music gave me, to try to participate in it in some sort of way. I wouldn’t say that I have synesthesia … synesthesia is an uncontrollable mixup of senses. So you might taste food and see color, or you might see color when music is played. I don’t have that, but I have a big imagination.
Bob
You mentioned that Miles may have had a form of synesthesia. I suppose it makes sense in the way you portray him, seeing how integral the color is in representing the music and various emotional states, as well. There are some parts where there is some violence and tempers flare, and you have this shocking crimson background that just really psychologically gins up the temperature.
Dave
Miles talks a lot in his book about being a Gemini, and I see Miles as this union of opposites. And so, if the music is represented by cyan, then the opposite of the music has to be represented by red. Even on the cover of the book, you have cyan and red and everything is built around this opposite color palette throughout. And there’s a lot of Gemini twin kind of imagery through the book, so a little Easter egg. This is something that I definitely put thought into, and thinking about his anger or his temper or the violence is sort of the opposite of the tenderness that you might hear in his trumpet sound. So it made sense to use that as the starting point for the color story of the book.
Bob
You also mentioned that being able to delve into the interior states of Miles was a little easier, because he had been interviewed so frequently and he’d written this great autobiography. But for instance, when you did Chasin’ the Bird
, which was about Charlie Parker in California, that was a little bit more difficult.
That book, which predates the Miles book, has distinctive chapters that are told from different points of view. These were characters who actually existed: William Claxton, the great photographer, tells the story from his point of view, and so does Ross Russell of Dial Records and a woman he meets at a party, Julie McDonald. Were those taken from actual anecdotes of encounters in L.A. with Charlie Parker?
Dave
It all stemmed from my research. Like you said, there’s not a lot of interviews with Charlie Parker that exist, and in the ones that do exist, he’s a bit of an impish figure in the sense that you feel like he’s messing with the person interviewing him a lot of the time. It’s that mask, I guess, that Miles talks about. And so I was like, well, maybe if I present him from the point of view of other people … . And that book was done on a very, very short timeline. So I was like, well, I’m going to lean into the subjectivity of it so that there can be a little bit of looseness with the historicity of all of the narrators.
There’s a book of anecdotes [about Parker] — I can’t remember the name of the author — and Julie McDonald is one of the interviews. She was his allegedly on-again, off-again West Coast girlfriend for that chunk of time. And she talks about Charlie Parker being interested in reincarnation, being interested in yoga, being afraid of his own anger. That is pretty insightful in a way that a lot of the fellow musician accounts aren’t, in a maybe less legend-building and more humanizing kind of way.
Bob
I did want to ask you about Enter the Blue
, as well, which was the graphic novel that you did between Chasin’ the Bird
and the Miles book. This basically is a story of a young woman, Jessie, who is a trumpet player and she has self-doubts, and she’s looking for her sound, as Miles was, but in a very different way. And she has an elder mentor, Jimmy, a bass player. Was this story somewhat autobiographical?
Dave
Well, no, because I’ve never really been someone who suffers from imposter syndrome in the way that Jessie does in that book. I’ve never really been someone who suffers from stage fright; I’m pretty comfortable being on stage. And to be honest with you, I was a very precocious, headstrong student, and I don’t think that I had any room to have a mentor/student relationship like that with any of my teachers. And I blame my own ego or my own sense of artistic purpose. I never once doubted that I was there to make meaningful art. And so when I was in school, school was the thing that I had to get done so that I could make art.
That [mentor/student] relationship is inspired by my wife, who’s a cellist who went to Eastman, and she has a really nice friendship with her old cello teacher, Steven Doane, who is the cello professor at Eastman, and Steve’s wife, who also teaches at Eastman, whose name is Rosemary Elliott. My wife has this nice ongoing friendship with her old mentors, and we still live in Rochester, so we see them a decent amount.
Bob
There’s also kind of a quasi-spiritual dimension to Enter the Blue.
There’s this elusive “blue” that Jessie’s trying to reach, and she manages to commune with some of the elders in her fantasy world. So there’s Louis Armstrong, who’s talking to her from the 1920s, and Billie Holiday.
Dave
Well, that’s a beautiful thing, that when you commit to this music that we call jazz, and you listen to the old recordings with a real sense of purpose and focus, it is a bit of a communion with really, really wise, brilliant, genius people and their life lessons. I think any serious musician who’s participated in this music on a deep, deep level has had real big life lessons that they’ve learned through studying this music. And it’s not quite the same as going on a liminal trip into actually speaking with Art Blakey. But when you really listen to Charlie Haden, when you really listen to these people, there are lessons in that music, life lessons about courage, about commitment, about patience, about purpose, that are really, really deep and will stick with you forever.
If I want to get really deep about this book, I would say Jimmy, the mentor character, represents jazz looking backwards in jazz history and he has a real obsession with looking back. It’s representing the history of this music, and he’s connected to these lessons. It’s a given. And Jessie, the main character, represents the future of this music, in a way.
And there’s a reason why her identity is what it is. She’s a woman. She’s very likely queer. She’s not white, she’s not black. She represents the future of this music, with its Black American origins and with international contributions from every continent. [New artists are] bringing the elements of their own culture, their own perspective, that people who come up through this academic system that leaves them feeling a little bit lost maybe don’t have. They haven’t really communed in a way that is deep enough with the lessons that I spoke to with these old players, or even the current players who are really pushing it. And so it’s a love letter to the past and the future of this music. It’s about encouraging people to commit to it, to pursue it.
Bob
The book is also a love letter to Blue Note Records, which appear prominently throughout the graphic novel, and of course the lettering style of the cover art.
Dave
Blue Note was actually the driving force. The book is copyright Blue Note Records. So the origin story is funny. I was in a pitch meeting with Z2 and Blue Note people, and I thought that they wanted a nonfiction history of Blue Note Records graphic novel. And I was like, cool, I’ll do that. That’s fine. And I was pitching that, and I could just see everybody on Zoom being like, oh, this is not what we want. And one guy was like, “Well, yeah, we were hoping you could do something fictional.” And then another person was like, “Yeah, you could put time travel in it, or something like that.” And so I was like, oh, yeah, let’s see how far we can push this. And then it became about mentors and teachers in the past and the future of jazz.
Bob
We mentioned Z2, which is the company that put out these three graphic novels that we’re talking about. Is there anybody else that we want to mention? You mentioned an editor before.
Dave
Rantz Hoseley is my editor. He was great to work with, super helpful, very, very passionate guy, really smart storytelling choices, and very enthusiastic about this book, which of course helps me out all along the way.
Bob
And Dustyn Payette, he’s been on a couple books with you now and he does color flats. Can you give us a quick explanation of what that is?
Dave
Color flatting is the most tedious part of comics making, and it’s thankless most of the time. Flatters don’t get credited in the books that they do. I’m like, I want to credit Dustyn for all of his work. Basically, he uses Photoshop and traps the little shape of Miles or the background, the books on the shelf, and then colors each one a different color so that I can go in and just be like, that’s this color, that’s this color, and I don’t have to go in and trace the outline of everything in Photoshop.
Bob
Is there anything on the horizon, another jazz book, that we can look forward to?
Dave
The next book that I’m working on, I’m about halfway done with it. It’s in collaboration with my friend Rick Quinn, who I mentioned earlier, and it’s fictional — it’s not a jazz book, but it is music-related. If you imagine an alternate 20th-century history of music, time-hopping story with the frenetic genre-skipping energy of Everything, Everywhere All at Once
, that kind of gets close to what it’s about. It’s a fricking incredible story, and I’m having a blast making it.
Featured images by Dave Chisholm, courtesy of Z2 Comics.