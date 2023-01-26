Grant Geissman | The JAZZIZ Podcast #14

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Over the years, guitarist Grant Geissman lent his virtuosity to recordings by several mainstream artists. He has also written numerous scores for film and television. His pop and jazz recordings as a leader put his talents on display and helped define the contemporary instrumental music of his era.

Geissman shows no sign of slowing down and his latest album, BLOOZ, recently received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. A stunning collection of new bluesy and jazzy tunes by Geissman, BLOOZ features several special guests, including Randy Brecker, Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith and David Garfield, among others.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Grant Geissman via the player below. His new album, BLOOZ, is available now.

