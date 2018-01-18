GRAMMYS 2018: Jazz recordings inducted into the Hall of Fame

The Recording Academy has announced a list of 25 recordings that will be inducted into the 2018 GRAMMY Hall of Fame. Each year, the GRAMMY Hall of Fame celebrates a class of outstanding recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. They were reviewed by a special committee of recording professionals and then finally approved by the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees. The Hall of Fame now comprises 1,063 recordings.

Representing jazz in the 2018 class, the King Cole Trio’s 1946 song “(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons,” Billie Holiday’s 1937 version of “My Man,” and Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five’s 1927 track “Savoy Blues” have been inducted.

Also included are trumpeter/singer Hugh Masekela’s “Grazing the Grass” from 1968, Delta blues singer Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup’s “That’s All Right” from 1949, and vocalist Andy Williams’ smooth rendition of “Moon River” from 1962.

The oldest entry into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame this year is an original Thomas Alva Edison recording of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” from 1878. Other inductees include David Bowie, Johnny Cash, Queen, Whitney Houston, Parliament, Leon Russell, and Sam Cooke. To preview the records inducted into the 2018 GRAMMY Hall of Fame, check out the player below:

The 60th GRAMMY Awards will take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28, 2018. For the full list of nominations, go to https://www.grammy.com/grammys/news/60th-grammy-awards-full-nominees-list To read more about the 60th GRAMMY Awards on JAZZIZ.com, CLICK HERE.