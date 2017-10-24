GRAMMY Museum to celebrate John Coltrane with long-term exhibit

The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California, will host a long-term exhibit celebrating the music of John Coltrane next month. The exhibition, entitled “Chasing Trane: John Coltrane’s Musical Journey Transcended,” will open on November 17 and go on display through September 2018 in the Museum’s Mike Curb Curb Gallery on the fourth floor. It will trace the saxophonist and composer’s career with rare performance footage and audio recordings from Coltrane’s Japanese tour in 1966, handwritten manuscripts, instruments, and more.

The project coincides with the home video release and soundtrack for the feature documentary, Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, directed by John Scheinfeld. On opening night, the GRAMMY Museum will host a screening of the documentary in the Clive Davis Theater, followed by a conversation with the director.

Watch the trailer for Chasing Trane below:

“John Coltrane is a towering figure in the history of music,” says GRAMMY Museum executive director Scott Goldman in an official statement. “We are thrilled to honor his creative legacy in conjunction with John Scheinfeld’s superb documentary.”

For more information, go to http://www.grammymuseum.org/