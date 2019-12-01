Gone Global: Kirk Whalum Reaches Out to the World at Large

One can imagine the knowing glances Kirk Whalum shot across the studio to Keiko Matsui as the saxophonist and keyboardist soulfully conversed over the easy-flowing grooves of “SJL,” one of 14 tracks on Whalum’s expansive, socially conscious new album Humanité (Artistry Music). The title is a tongue-in-cheek acronym for “Smooth Jazz Legend,” a dubious distinction…