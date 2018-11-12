Glenn Miller Orchestra – “American Patrol”

Veterans Day is officially observed November 11, but many of us are still taking today to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces. At JAZZIZ, we’re commemorating one of the most famous musical veterans of all time: Glenn Miller, who joined the Air Force in 1942 at age 38, leaving behind a highly successful civilian career to serve his country.

Glenn Miller and his Orchestra recorded this version of “American Patrol” in 1942, roughly six months before the bandleader reported for Air Force duty in Omaha, Nebraska. The song, with its patriotic themes and easy sense of swing, became one of the most popular songs of the year, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard charts. It remains a classic example of Glenn Miller’s late-period big band style, which merged technical precision with emotional clarity and lively temperament.

There’s no denying that Miller was a jazz legend. But he was also a patriot and a hero. To all military veterans, we thank you for your service.