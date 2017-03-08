“All of Me,” is arguably the most famous composition by Gerard Marks and Seymour Simon. The songwriting duo composed it in 1931. That year, it was first recorded by actress and singer Ruth Etting, also known as “America’s sweetheart of song.”

After making its radio debut, “All of Me” was picked up by many artists, including the Count Basie Orchestra and various vocalists, such as Russ Columbo, Bing Crosby to Billie Holiday.

Louis Armstrong scored a hit with the song in 1932. It remained a part of his set list throughout his entire career and was featured during his three-month tour of Europe with His All Stars in 1955. A version of “All of Me” played during an Italian date of this tour was included in the album Ambassador Satch (1956).

Recently, it has been interpreted by Michael Bublé, for his 2007 album Crazy Love, and was covered by Eric Clapton, in a duet with Paul McCartney, on his 2013 album Old Sock.