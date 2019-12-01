Gerald Cleaver & Violet Hour – Live at Firehouse 12 (Sunnyside)

This sextet, the brainchild of drummer Gerald Cleaver, first appeared on record more than a decade ago. It’s a top-notch assembly of talent, featuring the front line of tenor saxophonist JD Allen, trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, and Andrew Bishop on various woodwinds. The group was captured on stage at the New Haven, Connecticut, venue Firehouse 12…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.