George Benson – “Give Me the Night”

Guitarist George Benson is about to release his 45th album as a leader. (Photo: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

JAZZIZ wishes a very happy birthday to guitarist and vocal sensation George Benson, who was born on this day (March 22) in 1943. At 76, the guitarist is still among the most active players in the jazz world. He is about to release a new album, Walking to New Orleans, on which he pays tribute to early rock ‘n’ roll icons Fats Domino and Chuck Berry, backed by a stellar quartet of first-call Nashville cats. He’ll also be the subject of an upcoming JAZZIZ Magazine feature, so if you’re not a subscriber, become one now!

Today’s song of the day is “Give Me the Night,” from his 1980 album of the same name. The track was produced by Quincy Jones, who himself recently celebrated a birthday. It’s two music titans doing what they do best: bringing the funk.