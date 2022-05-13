Geoff Muldaur, Ella Fitzgerald, Paris Combo & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Music and Videos

Geoff Muldaur, “Lady of the Lavander Mist” [Song Premiere]

Singer/arranger/composer/guitarist Geoff Muldaur shares the premiere of his cinematic take on Duke Ellington’s “Lady of the Lavander Mist.” The track is included in his forthcoming tour-de-force, His Last Letter, one of his most ambitious projects to date, on which he presents stylish renderings of tunes from the American folk and jazz-blues “song-bag” and newly-penned compositions. The two-LP set, out July 15 on Moon River Music, also comes with a 40-page booklet with exclusive photos and extensive track-by-track notes and personal stories by Geoff Muldaur.

Ella Fitzgerald, “Puttin’ on the Ritz”

Verve/UMe has shared an animated video for an Ella Fitzgerald live performance of “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” This is one of the tracks from the previously-unissued Ella at the Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook, available on all formats, including a limited-edition yellow splatter vinyl, on June 24. The 15-song performance was captured on August 16, 1958, at the Hollywood Bowl just a few months after the recording of the First Lady of Song’s seminal album, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Songbook.

Paris Combo, “Maudit Money” [Video Premiere]

“Maudit Money” is a song from renowned French group Paris Combo’s Quesaco?, released on May 6. This is their seventh full-length and their last studio recording with late singer/songwriter Belle du Berry. Pianist David Lewis says the song is “a collective composition that grew out of Potzi’s typically Django-like guitar movement, which we then played around with, applying a back-beat and brass riffs featuring Didier Havet on bass trombone. Belle’s humorous, half-spoken verses read like a bucket list of vain desires, some trivial, others grandiose, but all of which ‘will cost you.'”