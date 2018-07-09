Gary Meek is a veteran saxophonist whose robust tone and sterling technique have graced over 200 albums, including some by fusion stalwarts Jeff Lorber and Brian Bromberg. Originals, Meek’s latest disc, presents straight-ahead jazz in the hard-bop vein, full of loping swing and driving linear lines, but it’s not without a steadfast sense of groove. The burner “What Happened to My Good Shoes” features a blistering, saw-toothed melody that locks into the pocket as it speeds along. Meek assumes the soloist role with a storyteller’s sense of pacing and aplomb. His solo turn on “What Happened to my Good Shoes” is uninhibited and brimming with ideas, yet it feels crisply articulated even during moments of high tension. Meek’s bandmates follow him through every hairpin turn, adding fuel to the fire as they go. https://www.jazziz.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Gary-Meek-What-Happened-To-My-Good-Shoes.mp3

Brian Zimmerman Brian Zimmerman is the Digital Content Editor of JAZZIZ Magazine.