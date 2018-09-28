Fusion. In scientific terms, it’s the merging of atomic nuclei, a process that results in a massive release of energy. Fusion is what powers the sun.

Jazz fusion packs plenty of heat, too, but of a decidedly more musical sort. The genre emerged in the late ’60s and early ’70s as a mish-mash of contemporary styles — blues, rock, hip-hop, disco, world music, even punk — and has since taken on a life of its own, attracting artists from across the stylistic spectrum into its swirling, electrified orbit. That’s why, on our Fusion Power playlist, you’ll find artists ranging from Stanley Clarke to Stevie Wonder, Kittyhawk to Carlos Santana.

Sunglasses on, folks. It’s about to get bright in here.

