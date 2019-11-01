Fusion Friday: Weather Report – “Teen Town”

Happy Fusion Friday, jazz fans. For many of us in the northern hemisphere, the weather is finally starting to change … and not for the warmer. (Chicago snow, we’re looking at you.) That means it’s time to bring the heat with some weather of your own — Weather Report, that is.

This jazz-fusion supergroup — featuring Joe Zawinul on keys, Jaco Pastorius on bass, Wayne Shorter on sax, Alex Acuña on drums and Manolo Badrena on percussion — ranks high among the best ensembles in jazz. For today’s Song of the Day, we’re going with “Teen Town,” from their 1977 album Heavy Weather. The song, composed by Pastorius, is as funky as it gets. Bring it on, November.