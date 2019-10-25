Fusion Friday: Return to Forever – “Medieval Overture”

Thank God it’s Fusion Friday! Head into the weekend on a high note via the majestic melodies of “Medieval Overture,” from the 1976 album Romantic Warrior by Return To Forever, a fusion powerhouse featuring keyboardist Chick Corea, bassist Stanley Clarke, guitarist Al Di Meola and drummer Lenny White. Described as an “electronic symphony for the post-jazz age,” the album was notable for casting a wide net across the musical spectrum, incorporating sounds from the Baroque classical period as well as contemporary rock and funk. Recorded at a remote ranch in Colorado, Romantic Warrior is undoubtedly a masterpiece of the late-fusion era.