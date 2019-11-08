Fusion Friday: Pat Metheny Group – “Have You Heard”

Happy Fusion Friday, jazz fans. Prep for the weekend with one of the most celebrated fusion bands of all time: The Pat Metheny Group. Helmed by its titular guitarist, this group has been laying down intricate grooves since 1977, with an original lineup featuring keyboardist Lyle Mays, bassist Mark Egan and drummer Danny Gottlieb. Our Song of the Day — “Have You Heard” — comes from the group’s 1989 album Letter from Home, which featured Metheny and Mays alongside Steve Rodby on bass, Paul Wertico on drums and Armando Marcal on percussion. The album also marked the return of longtime Pat Metheny Group percussionist Pedro Aznar.

“Have You Heard” is a bright, spirit-lifting tune that masks its musical intricacy in a shuffling groove and swooping melody. In other words, it’s the perfect track to get you through the work day and roll you into the weekend.