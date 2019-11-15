Fusion Friday: Kevin Eubanks – “Opening Nights”

Today is Kevin Eubanks’ birthday! The fleet-fingered guitarist who rose to prominence as the bandleader of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was born on this day (November 15) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He turns 62 today. Eubanks as an extensive discography as a leader, comprising more than 15 albums under his own name. And long before he became a television staple, he was playing sideman to the likes of drummers Art Blakey and Billy Hart. Our Song of the Day is the title track from Eubanks’ 1985 album Opening Night. Might this be the coolest opening five seconds in jazz?