Thank God it’s Fusion Friday. Let’s get into the groove as only Herbie Hancock can. The keyboardist’s 1973 album Head Hunters was one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time and the record that introduced Herbie’s fetchingly funky style to a much larger audience. In fact, his solo on “Chameleon” — which just so happens to be our Song of the Day — was enough to establish his reputation as one of the finest performers on the synthesizer. Party on.