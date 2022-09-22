Nations United “Funkafarian” (Toy Robot)

Australian-born saxophonist and composer Troy Roberts’ fourth album with his Nu-Jive five-piece, Nations United (Toy Robot), is a multi-national affair drawing from the cultural heritage of each of its members and the countries they represent. Lead-off track “Funkafarian” introduces this concept by opening with a deep groove recalling the funk and modern jazz fusion of the bulk of the band’s previous outings. However, it switches gears about halfway through by introducing a rousing reggae element. Such is the spirit of Nations United, an album that with crafty compositional skills and exceptional musicianship represents a coming together of worlds through the universal language of music.