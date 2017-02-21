Free concert to honor 2017 NEA Jazz Masters

A free concert honoring the 2017 NEA Jazz Masters will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. on April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Performers at this event will include NEA Jazz Masters Paquito D’Rivera and Lee Konitz as well as vocalist Dianne Reeves, pianist Bill Charlap and saxophonist Chris Potter. The concert will be streamed live at arts.gov and npr.org/music.

The NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship is the highest honor that the United States bestows on jazz artists. This year’s recipients include vocalist and producer Dee Dee Bridgewater, author and educator Ira Gitler, bassist and composer Dave Holland, keyboardist and composer Dick Hyman and composer Dr. Lonnie Smith.

For more information, go to https://www.arts.gov/honors/jazz