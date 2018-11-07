Freddie Hubbard & Woody Shaw – “Sandu”

Trumpeters Freddie Hubbard and Woody Shaw were at the height of their careers when they recorded Double Take together on Blue Note in 1985. Nevertheless, the pairing was a historic one. For Hubbard, it marked the first time recording for the Blue Note label since 1965. For Shaw, who owed much of his innovative harmonic language to Hubbard, it represented an opportunity to pay homage to a mentor.

The album’s lead-off track, “Sandu,” is a perfect example of how the trumpeter’s styles compare, contrast and catch fire. Featuring a melody written by trumpet legend Clifford Brown, the song pits the slick, acrobatic soloing of Hubbard against the gritty, against-the-grain harmonics of Hubbard. Not surprisingly, these two trumpet masters come together to form a seamless whole.