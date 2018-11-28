Frank Kimbrough – “Walking By Flashlight”

With “Walking by Flashlight,” pianist Frank Kimbrough honors composer Maria Schneider, whose original version appears on her 2012 album My Winter Morning Walks.

Kimbrough’s version, which appeared on his 2016 album Solstice, features Jay Anderson on bass and Jeff Hirshfield on drums. The pianist’s touch is soft yet incisive, and his arrangement of the tune conjures a sense of innocence and exploration that would surely make its original composer proud.

Featured image: Frank Kimbrough (Credit: Pirouet Records)