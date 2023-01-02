Frank Kimbrough, Branford Marsalis, John Bailey & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 on Vinyl: Palmetto will release the vinyl edition of Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 on vinyl on January 13. The record compiles a pair of gorgeous trio dates from a particularly fruitful period in the pianist’s career: 2003’s Lullabulebye with Ben Allison and Matt Wilson, and 2005’s Play, with Masa Kamaguchi and Paul Motian.

New Dave McKenna Documentary: The Key Man: Dave McKenna is a new documentary that takes a look back at the enigmatic life and career of the late pianist Dave McKenna. An unsung hero of Boston’s jazz scene, McKenna performed with many of the greats but his shy and sometimes abrasive personality, as well as his struggles with alcohol, held his career back. The film is directed by Greg Mallozzi and is currently streaming on Qwest TV.

JAZZIZ Winter 2022 Magazine Out Now: Our Winter 2022 magazine is now available. It includes a special focus on some of the great jazz guitarists of the past and of the present, as well as our critics choosing their favourite albums of the year. Click here to launch the digital issue now, or click here to subscribe and receive your print version.

New Box Set Celebrates Frank Zappa’s Year of 1972: Zappa Records/UMe celebrates Frank Zappa’s incredible output in 1972 (during which he released Waka/Jawaka and The Grand Wazoo) and his legendary “Electric Orchestra” via a brand new five-disc multi-format box set, Waka/Wazoo, released just ahead of what would have been the maestro’s 82nd birthday. The set boasts unreleased alternate takes, a “Petite Wazoo” live performance from 1972, Zappa-produced demos and more.

New and Upcoming Album

Hilario Duran and David Virelles, Front Street Duets (ALMA): Internationally acclaimed Cuban jazz pianists/composers Hilario Duran and David Virelles present a collaboration of virtuosic collaborations on Front Street Duets. Musically sophisticated and melodically attractive, the record was released on November 4, 2022, via ALMA Records.

Mali Obomsawin, Sweet Tooth (Out of Your Head): Bassist/composer/songwriter Mali Obomsawin explores the history of Indigenous resistance on her new album, Sweet Tooth, which takes the form of a multi-part suite fuelled by the art and culture of Wabanaki people. Its compositions reveal threads binding together blues, jazz, hymns, folk songs and Native cultures, and foreground the breadth of continuity of indigenous contributions to these genres.

Nils Landgren, 3 Generations (ACT): Trombonist/singer/composer Nils Landgren celebrates the 30th anniversary of ACT Records by bringing together three generations of ACT artists in different lineups on his new full-length album. 3 Generations, available now, features new renditions of selected pieces from Landgren’s previous works and renews his reputation as a backbone of the ACT family.

The Jon Cowherd Trio, Pride & Joy (Le Coq): Pride & Joy, out now, is the new album by the Jon Cowherd, led by pianist Cowherd and featuring bassist John Patitucci and drummer Brian Blade. Described via a press release as a reunion of old friends in spirited musical conversation, this all-star piano trio is joined on three tracks by saxophonist Chris Potter and percussionist Alex Acuña.

Live Music and Festival News

Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding Tour Dates: Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding will release Alive at the Village Vanguard, capturing a dazzling duo performance at the storied New York City club, on January 6 via Palmetto Records. The two artists will also tour to support the album, from January 6-February 5, including performances at the Village Vanguard on January 10-15. Check out all tour dates here.

First 2023 Love Supreme Festival Names Announced: UK’s Love Supreme Festival has announced the first acts of its 2023 program. Among them are Thundercat, Gabriels, Shalamar, Marcus Milles, Candi Staton and more. The Love Supreme Festival is set to run in Glynde, East Sussex, on June 30-July 2. Click here for more.

New John Bailey Album and Album Release Concerts: Trumpeter John Bailey travels through time, stylistically and rhythmically, on his vibrant third album. Time Bandits, due out on January 13 via Freedom Road Records, features a brilliant all-star quartet with pianist George Cables, bassist Scott Colley and drummer Victor Lewis. Album release concerts have also been announced for March 24-25 at New York City’s Smalls.

Conrad Herwig Residency at NYC’s The Django: Trombonist/composer/educator Conrad Herwig and The Latin Side All-Stars will be launching a three-month, weekly residency at The Django in the Roxy Hotel in New York City on March 28. They will be playing new repertoire every Tuesday night from Herwig’s popular series of albums, The Latin Side of…, the first of which was over 25 years ago in 1996. More here.

Branford Marsalis at The 92nd Street Y, January 26: The 92nd Street Y has announced An Evening With Branford Marsalis on January 26. The NEA Jazz Master will be performing with his stellar quartet of pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Justin Faulkner at 92NY’s Kaufmann Concert Hall in their only New York City appearance of the season. Tickets here.

