Frank Kimbrough – Ancestors (Sunnyside)

As evidenced by KIMBROUGH, a remarkable 61-song digital tribute recorded by dozens of former friends, students and collaborators of Frank Kimbrough following his death in December 2020, the pianist, composer and educator was revered by the jazz community — if not a household name outside it. Ancestors may not broaden his following and, recorded in

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!