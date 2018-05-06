Menu
     
Matt Micucci Feature May 6, 2018

Franco Ambrosetti to receive Swiss Jazz Award

Trumpeter and flugelhorn Franco Ambrosetti will receive the Swiss Jazz Award in recognition of his life in music. He will be presented the award at the JazzAscona Festival in Ascona, Switzerland, on June 24.

Ambrosetti has been a mainstay on the European jazz scene for almost fifty years. He has recorded over two dozen albums as a leader, was a radio programmer for Ticino Radio RSI for over thirty years, and performed with such artists as Cannonball Adderley and Dexter Gordon.

The Swiss Jazz Award was originally set up in 2007 by RadioSwisss Jazz in partnership with JazzAscona. Previous winners of the award include Pepe Lienhard, the Chris Conz Trio, and Hazy Osterwald.

For more information, go to http://www.jazzascona.ch/en/

