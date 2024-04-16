Francesco Crosara | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In this episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we’re sitting down for a conversation with Italian-born, Seattle-based pianist, keyboardist and composer Francesco Crosara. He shares insights into his latest album, Circular Motion, where he reimagines older compositions and offers new ones in a fascinating blend of styles, genres and traditions with different trios. In this episode, we’ll also be finding out more about Crosara, delving into his journey, from his early transition from classical music to jazz, discovering some of the artists who have inspired him and continue to influence him to this day, the connection he seeks to establish with his audience and much more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Francesco Crosara via the player below. His latest album, Circular Motion, is available now via Origin. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Julia Crosara.

