First Things First

“Flow”

(Posi-Tone)

A staple in the Posi-Tone rhythm section, bassist Boris Kozlov makes his anticipated label debut as a leader with First Things First. Having proven his versatility in bands led by Michael Brecker, Bobby Watson, Lew Tabackin and Bobby Watson (not to mention holding down the bass chair of the Mingus Big Band on their Grammy-winning album Live at Jazz Standard), he arrives at his latest album with a kaleidoscope of styles and a novel perspective. In addition to his own compositions, the album features contributions from bandmates Donny McCaslin (saxophone), Art Hirahara (piano) and Behn Gillece (vibraphone), as well as the Mingus gem “Eclipse.” “Flow,” our selection, is a Kozlov original that conjures the lapping waters of some faraway shore, McCaslin’s flute rolling effortlessly through Royston’s percussion and Gillece’s rippling chord work. Through it all, Kozlov’s electric bass is a comforting presence, unfurling arpeggios that ground the harmony without disturbing the song’s unflappable calm. 

Purchase Album:

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!