Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

screen-shot-2016-12-01-at-5-52-47-pm
screen-shot-2016-11-07-at-12-53-09-pm
screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-8-24-29-pm
screen-shot-2016-09-12-at-3-22-04-pm-1

Matt Micucci News January 19, 2017

First names for North Sea Jazz Festival 2017 announced

Jamiroquai

300x300_akiyoshiartseducation

The next edition of the North Sea Jazz Festival (Rotterdam, Netherlands) will take place on July 7-9. The first artists that will take to the stage during this upcoming edition have been announced.

 

Jamiroquai are featured among the headliners. The band recently announced their return with a world tour and an upcoming album titled “Automaton.” They will take to the stage of the North Sea Jazz Festival on July 9.

 

The other artists that have been announced are: Jamie Lidell and The Royal Pharaohs, Steve Winwood, Avishai Cohen Quartet, Lee Ritenour Group & Dave Grusin, Bill Laurance, Tiggs Da Author on July 7; Norah Jones, George Benson, Herbie Hancock, Laura Mvula, Shabaka & The Ancestors, Richard Bona Mandekan Cubano on July 8; St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Mavis Staples, Ambrose Akinmusire on July 9.

 

More names will be announced in the coming months. For more information, go to http://www.northseajazz.com/en/

 

Northsea

#Herbie Hancock #Jamiroquai #Norah Jones #North Sea Jazz Festival

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

Current Spotlights

pjf1
fatswaller
coleporter
jazzchristmas
thesoundofjazz2
irvingberlin2

300x300_akiyoshiartseducation

New Releases Record Bin

Gambi_BlueMonday
Ameen_DaysInTheNight
Montgomery_Beginning
Eubanks_MoreEar
Cain_Sola
Coss_RestlessIDealism

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×