First names for North Sea Jazz Festival 2017 announced

The next edition of the North Sea Jazz Festival (Rotterdam, Netherlands) will take place on July 7-9. The first artists that will take to the stage during this upcoming edition have been announced.

Jamiroquai are featured among the headliners. The band recently announced their return with a world tour and an upcoming album titled “Automaton.” They will take to the stage of the North Sea Jazz Festival on July 9.

The other artists that have been announced are: Jamie Lidell and The Royal Pharaohs, Steve Winwood, Avishai Cohen Quartet, Lee Ritenour Group & Dave Grusin, Bill Laurance, Tiggs Da Author on July 7; Norah Jones, George Benson, Herbie Hancock, Laura Mvula, Shabaka & The Ancestors, Richard Bona Mandekan Cubano on July 8; St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Mavis Staples, Ambrose Akinmusire on July 9.

More names will be announced in the coming months. For more information, go to http://www.northseajazz.com/en/