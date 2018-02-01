Menu
     
Matt Micucci News February 1, 2018

Film on Pittsburgh’s rich jazz history on PBS stations from Feb. 1

A documentary on Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and jazz is being distributed by American Public Television and can be seen on PBS stations throughout the United States from February 1. The hour-long documentary is titled We Knew What We Had: The Greatest Jazz Story Never Told. It is written and directed by Jeff Sewald and produced by Marty Ashby.

Watch a trailer of We Knew What We Had below:

The documentary film features the talents of such international jazz masters and Pittsburghers as George Benson, Art Blakey, Billy Strayhorn, and Mary Lou Williams and explores the social conditions and historical events that consipired to make Pittsburgh one of the leading contributors to the legacy of jazz music in the world. We Knew What We Had is packed with compelling interviews, historical photographs, and over twenty live performance clips.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/WeKnewWhatWeHad/

