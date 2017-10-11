Festival preview: 25th EFG London Jazz Festival, November 10-19

The EFG London Jazz Festival will celebrate its landmark 25th edition in London, United Kingdom, on November 10-19, 2017. The lineup includes a mix of international legends and emerging British stars. They will be performing at a number of concert halls and venues of the British capital throughout the jazz festivities.

Highlights of this year’s edition include Abdullah Ibrahim and Hugh Masekela, who will be revisiting their days as The Jazz Epistles in fifties South Africa; a brand new project from multi-instrumentalist Marcus Miller; and the Cuban piano pairing of Chucho Valdès and Gonzalo Rubacalba. There will also be a special concert for the 90th birthday of songwriter Antônio Carlos Jobim, songbook performed by Portuguese fado and popular music singer Carminho. Further shows include new work commissioned from Phronesis, Dave Maric, and Engines Orchestra. Saxophonist Andy Sheppard, the mandolin and piano combo of Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau, and Snarky Puppy pianist Bill Laurance are among the other acts scheduled to perform.

For more information, go to http://efglondonjazzfestival.org.uk/