Matt Micucci News December 19, 2016

Festival Miami will take place on January 19-February 11, 2017

The University of Miami Frost School of Music in Coral Gables, Florida, will host the 2017 edition of Festival Miami from January 19 to February 11.

As Florida’s premiere live music festival, Festival Miami promotes each year a broad range of genres and musical talents through a program that features world premieres, symphonic concerts, chamber music presentations and jazz.

Among the highlights of the jazz program of the upcoming edition of Festival Miami will be a tribute to Dizzy Gillespie by the Frost Concert Jazz Band in honor of the trumpeter’s centennial. Artists who will perform during the festival include trumpeter and bandleader Etienne Charles and instrumental ensemble Snarky Puppy, who will be closing the festival on February 11.

Several events are offered free of admission and educational components such as master classes, open rehearsals and hosted conversations with artists are also presented. For more information, go to http://www.festivalmiami.com/

Jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie is seen performing at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island, June 30, 1967. (AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin)

